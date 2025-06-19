Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,960,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 33,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V3 Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $452,713,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth $7,094,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,878,000. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $10,426,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.