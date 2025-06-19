GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $27.10. GDS shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 201,472 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

GDS Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. GDS had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2,390.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

