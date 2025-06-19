Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $21.61. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 413,958 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $199,025.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,709.40. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

