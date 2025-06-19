DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $13.90. DAQO New Energy shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 148,907 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised DAQO New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.01.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $947.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. Equities research analysts expect that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DAQO New Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DAQO New Energy during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

