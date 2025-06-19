Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.11. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 239,257 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Burford Capital to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burford Capital by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

