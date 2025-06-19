Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $14.91. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 22,803 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DEC. Mizuho began coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

