MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.88, but opened at $90.50. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 846,329 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

