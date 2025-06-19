SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $15.53. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 6,626,354 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 182.81% and a negative return on equity of 127.53%. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

