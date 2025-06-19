Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 344,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 247,426 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $33.45.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,410,000 after purchasing an additional 835,677 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after buying an additional 265,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15,924.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 445,455 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

