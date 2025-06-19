WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

