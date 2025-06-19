Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,947,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.54 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

