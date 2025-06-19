MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

