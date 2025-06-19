Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $117,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.85 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

