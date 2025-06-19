Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

