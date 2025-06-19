Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.41% of Snap-On worth $71,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after purchasing an additional 701,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,738,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.2%

Snap-On stock opened at $306.76 on Thursday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-On news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,515 shares of company stock worth $17,094,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.