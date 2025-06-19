MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

