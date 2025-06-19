Rithm Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

