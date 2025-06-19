First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Jul 25 Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FMY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
