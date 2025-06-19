First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Jul 25 Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FMY opened at $11.98 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

