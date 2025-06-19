Robert (Matt) Barrie Acquires 461,363 Shares of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 461,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$92,272.60 ($59,917.27).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 622,526 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$124,505.20 ($80,847.53).

On Friday, May 30th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 25,641 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$5,000.00 ($3,246.75).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 10,781 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$2,048.39 ($1,330.12).

On Tuesday, April 1st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 125,733 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,631.94 ($14,696.06).

On Friday, March 28th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 42,082 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$7,574.76 ($4,918.68).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 55,100 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$9,642.50 ($6,261.36).

On Thursday, March 20th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 148,000 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$25,900.00 ($16,818.18).

Freelancer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.40 million, a PE ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

