Digico Infrastructure REIT to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:DGT)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2025

Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGTGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Digico Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digico Infrastructure REIT news, insider Stephanie Lai bought 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$203,688.00 ($132,264.94).

Digico Infrastructure REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owning and managing a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.