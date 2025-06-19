Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a 6.7% increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Acme United has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ACU opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. Acme United has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,772.09. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Acme United worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

