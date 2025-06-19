Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.17

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.167 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
