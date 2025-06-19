Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Steven Ratner Sells 1,839 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 8th, Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

