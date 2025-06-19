Wealthspan Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

