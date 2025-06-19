Well Done LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

