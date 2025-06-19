Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Trimmed by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.6%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,281 shares in the company, valued at $961,444.08. This trade represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,617 shares of company stock worth $3,113,982 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

