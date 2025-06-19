Well Done LLC Purchases 10,572 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SCHF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.