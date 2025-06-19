Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 4,376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

