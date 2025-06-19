Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 4,376 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.