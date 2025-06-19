DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $289.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.