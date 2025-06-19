Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE FNF opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.