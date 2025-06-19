DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 490 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 52,429.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,200,000 after acquiring an additional 191,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,443,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $398.64 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.16 and a 200-day moving average of $387.72.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.