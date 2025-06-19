DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Acquires 318 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. The company has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

