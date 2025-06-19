Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.