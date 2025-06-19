CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.94. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.