What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Ares Capital Q2 Earnings?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9%

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.2% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.