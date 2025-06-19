Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $148,472.87 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $148,472.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 74,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,835.95. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Fiona Tan sold 3,214 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $157,486.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 681.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,944 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,596,000 after buying an additional 782,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,735,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

