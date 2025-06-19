OTCMKTS:DASTY Q2 EPS Estimate Raised by Griffin Securities

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Dassault Systemes in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systemes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systemes’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 18.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systemes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Dassault Systemes’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

