Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Steel Dynamics Q3 Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

