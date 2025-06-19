BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 630 Shares

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $158,048.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,543 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $409,697.36.

On Friday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total value of $489,592.10.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

Shares of ONC opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $287.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Featured Stories

