Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 7,294 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,509,344. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $211.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $214.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average of $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.