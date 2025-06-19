Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Chad Michael Frazell Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $506.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $512.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.13. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

