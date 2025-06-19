Brokers Issue Forecasts for RWAY Q2 Earnings

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 202,338 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $10,568,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 398,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $9,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

