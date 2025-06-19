Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 2,736 Shares

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total transaction of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85.

On Tuesday, April 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,413.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,406.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,346.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

