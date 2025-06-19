ERn Financial LLC Purchases 4,356 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 1.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,816,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.