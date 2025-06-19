The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5%

TTD opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC set a $75.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

