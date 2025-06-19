Advisory Resource Group Grows Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 438.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.3% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

