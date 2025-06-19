ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 37,527 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 37,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $202,270.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,237,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,449,499.76. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sharat Sharan sold 31,305 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $170,299.20.

On Friday, May 23rd, Sharat Sharan sold 6,369 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $34,519.98.

On Thursday, April 17th, Sharat Sharan sold 3,529 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $16,021.66.

On Monday, March 31st, Sharat Sharan sold 39,196 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $204,995.08.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

ON24 announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ON24 by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

