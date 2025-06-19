Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

