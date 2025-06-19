Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $354.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.