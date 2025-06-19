Advisory Resource Group Sells 4,070 Shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:KMID)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:KMID – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned 4.18% of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,676,000.

Get Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KMID opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million and a PE ratio of 30.86. Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (KMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in mid-cap companies with sustainable advantages, strong management, and low financial risk, primarily focusing on US stocks. The fund aims for long-term growth of capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.